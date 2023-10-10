The state of Utah filed a lawsuit against TikTok on Tuesday for allegedly harming the mental health of children and teens, following in the footsteps of states like Arkansas and Indiana.

The big picture: Utah's lawsuit is the latest effort by state officials to challenge the popular video-sharing platform owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) this year signed an age-verification law to prohibit youth under 18 from using social media without their parents' consent.

The state also banned TikTok last year on most government-owned devices, citing cybersecurity concerns.

Details: The new lawsuit accuses TikTok of leveraging "highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features" to entice young users to use the app — a violation of the state's consumer protection laws, per the complaint.

As TikTok's popularity has increased, the complaint claims the mental health of Utah minors has worsened.

State officials further accuse TikTok of deceiving users and parents when the company says the app is safe for children.

The complaint also alleges the social media platform misled consumers about ByteDance's involvement with TikTok's operations. State Attorney General Sean Reyes on Tuesday said he believed Bytedance "effectively controls " TikTok.

Of note: A representative for TikTok did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "This lawsuit sends a message of warning to other social media platforms. We are not stopping our efforts. Our investigation into TikTok and other companies continues," Reyes said at news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

"Make no mistake that Utah will continue to lead out to protect children from the harms of social media," Cox said.

What we're watching: Whether state officials plan to sue other social media companies.