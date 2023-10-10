Exclusive: Jellysmack acquires Law&Crime Network

Jellysmack, a startup that helps creators grow their online video businesses, is acquiring Law&Crime, the true crime and legal drama media company founded by legal analyst and entrepreneur Dan Abrams, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The deal, which a source said values Law&Crime Network at nine figures, represents an extraordinary outcome for Abrams, who raised just $5 million from A&E Networks to jump-start the company's growth in 2017.

That deal valued the company, then a live courtroom footage site called LawNewz, at $15 million. The company renamed itself following A&E's investment.

Be smart: The acquisition marks the largest yet for Jellysmack, which has invested in several media and tech firms since it launched in 2016.

Jellysmack uses proprietary technology and data to help creators boost their audiences and revenue on various social video platforms.

Earlier this year, Jellysmack made a multimillion-dollar investment in Fourthwall, a commerce platform for creators. It acquired a creator content development company called Network Media in June. It bought a video editing startup called Kamua in 2022.

By the numbers: The deal, which is expected to be announced Tuesday, gives Jellysmack access to a huge amount of professional true crime content, as well as production and distribution capabilities that it can use to bolster the work of the 150+ true crime creators it already works with.

With more than 5 million subscribers to its YouTube channel and roughly 10 million social followers broadly, Law&Crime has become one of the top video publishers for coverage of viral celebrity trials, popular true crime investigations and more.

Details: The deal will keep Law&Crime's existing management team in place. Abrams will remain as CEO, and the firm's president, Rachel Stockman, and general counsel, Andrew Eisbrouch, will also remain in their roles.

Jellysmack plans to expand Law&Crime's award-winning production arm, which creates true crime shows for linear and streaming TV networks.

The big picture: True crime is one of Jellysmack's fastest-growing creator categories.