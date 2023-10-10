Birkenstock to price IPO at $46 per share

Birkenstock, the German sandal maker, is expected to price its IPO at $46 per share, CNBC and the WSJ report citing sources familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Despite creeping cautiousness in an uncertain market, companies from all sectors continue to try their hand at going public.

Details: At that price, the company would have a market cap of about $8.6 billion and raise nearly $1.5 billion.

It is expected to begin trading tomorrow morning.

Catch up fast: The company and its PE owner L Catterton planned to unload about 32 million shares between a price range of $44 and $49 under the ticker "BIRK," according to SEC filings.