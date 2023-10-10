20 mins ago - Economy & Business
Birkenstock to price IPO at $46 per share
Birkenstock, the German sandal maker, is expected to price its IPO at $46 per share, CNBC and the WSJ report citing sources familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: Despite creeping cautiousness in an uncertain market, companies from all sectors continue to try their hand at going public.
Details: At that price, the company would have a market cap of about $8.6 billion and raise nearly $1.5 billion.
- It is expected to begin trading tomorrow morning.
Catch up fast: The company and its PE owner L Catterton planned to unload about 32 million shares between a price range of $44 and $49 under the ticker "BIRK," according to SEC filings.
- Birkenstock was founded nearly 250 years ago.
- It reported $40 million of net income on €644 million in revenue for the six months ending March 31, 2023, compared to €73 million profit €542 million in revenue for the year-earlier period.
- The company had €172 million of cash as of March 31, and €2.3 billion in debt.