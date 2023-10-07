Indian Americans now largest Asian American group in U.S.

Inderjeet Poolust, 5, from India, celebrates at a U.S. citizenship ceremony in New York. Photo: Debbie Egan-Chin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S., and Americans of Indian descent are now the largest sub-group within that, new data released from the 2020 Census confirms.

Why it matters: Indian Americans have a long history in the U.S. but their population was relatively small until the 1960s when a change in immigration policy helped lead to a migration boom of Indian tech workers. Over the generations, other family members also moved to the U.S.

By the numbers: The number of Americans who consider their racial origin as solely Asian Indian grew more than 50% to nearly 4.4 million people from 2010 to 2020.

When factoring in people who consider themselves either single race or multiracial, the most populous Asian identification among Americans is still Chinese (excepting Taiwanese): 5.2 million people.

That's an increase of 37.2% since 2010.

According to the Census, the five states with the largest percentages of Asian groups are California, New York, Texas, Hawaii and Washington.

Between the lines: If you look at people who identify as belonging to just one racial group — Asian — there are more Indian people than Chinese in the U.S., a trend that began in 2019, University of California, Riverside, political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan, co-founder of AAPI Data, told Axios.

Stereotypes of who's in what ethic group often stem from who's in the first waves of migration into a country. Indian Asians have been in America throughout U.S. history, but East Asians accounted for many of the earlier arrivals.

Ramakrishnan pointed out that in the U.K, where the first waves were predominantly from South Asia, that's how most of the Asian population there is viewed.

What they’re saying: "We've had a very diverse Asian population," said Ramakrishnan, also co-author of article, "Who Counts As Asian?".

The rise of Indian Asians in America is significant partly because "it flies in the face of what people stereotypically think of as the quintessential Asian — their default image of someone who is Asian is East Asian."

Yes, but: As hate crimes against Asian Americans increase, half of all Asian Americans say they don't feel safe in this country, and nearly 80% feel like they don't belong.