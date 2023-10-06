The U.S. trade deficit is shrinking

Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in August to the smallest in three years.

Why it matters: The deficit is going down because of a sharp downturn in imports of consumer and investment goods, which could be a sign of weakening demand in the U.S.

On the other hand, the downturn in goods purchases may merely be a return to normal after the binge that came during and after the COVID crisis.

By the numbers: The trade deficit declined by roughly 16%, to $58.3 billion, in August, compared to the same month last year.

U.S. exports rose, driven by rising crude oil sales. And imports fell, thanks to declines in cellphones, semiconductors and electrical equipment.

Be smart: The trade deficit is a measure of the gap between what the U.S. buys from foreign nations and what it sells overseas.

Rising imports typically reflect increasing consumption, a key sign of economic health in the consumption-driven U.S.

But deficits actually reduce gross domestic product, given the way the measure is calculated.

So, the smaller deficit — while it actually might be a sign of weakening demand in the U.S. — actually could mean a better-than-expected GDP number for the third quarter.

The big picture: The large trade deficits that emerged in the 1980s, and grew with the rise of China as an exporting powerhouse, are associated with large job losses in some industries — especially in electorally powerful industrial Midwestern states.

The bottom line: Month-to-month swings are less important but the narrowing of the deficit in August could set the stage for a stronger Q3 GDP report than many expected.