The "Jetsons" era of personal flight is getting closer
Personal flying machines are almost here, and anyone with the money and a few hours of training will be able to fly one.
Why it matters: Many people dream of flying, but getting a pilot's certificate takes time, studying and dedication — plus small aircraft can be dangerous and expensive to own and operate.
- With new technologies — some borrowed from electric cars and video games — it'll soon be easier, safer and comparatively affordable for novices to take flight in their own aircraft.
Behold the Jetson ONE — a "jet ski in the sky," as cofounder Stephan D'aehane describes it — which is available for $98,000, about the same price as a high-end Mercedes.
- It's one of several ultralight personal flying machines coming to market in the next year or so, including the $190,000 Helix from Pivotal (formerly known as Opener) and the Hexa from Lift Aircraft.
- The planes are envisioned for personal recreation, short-hop travel or "experiential" entertainment excursions.
Driving the news: The Jetson ONE made its inaugural U.S. flight this week at the UP. Summit in Dallas, an invitation-only gathering of entrepreneurs and investors focused on the future of transportation.
- Headquartered in Italy with plans to move to the U.S., Jetson has raised $15 million from investors including the rapper will.i.am. A second round of financing is expected soon.
- The company says it has 300 orders and plans to begin deliveries in 2024.
Details: The compact design is inspired by race cars, with a lightweight aluminum space frame and carbon-Kevlar composite body.
- It takes off vertically and then tilts forward, flying at a top speed of 63 miles per hour and at an altitude of up to 1,500 feet.
- It has eight propellers and is powered by eight electric motors and eight swappable battery packs, generating a total of 84 kwh of power — about the same as a Tesla. That's good for about 20 minutes of flying time.
- The propellers on the single-seat fuselage fold in for easy storage, also making it easy to fit in the back of a pickup truck or van.
- At less than 200 pounds, it qualifies as an "ultralight" aircraft, which have relatively few regulations under the FAA — users are not required to have a pilot certificate, for example.
Learning to fly a Jetson ONE takes about five hours of training, D'aehane tells Axios.
- The pilot uses intuitive joystick controls to go up or down and to accelerate and steer, while the flight computer handles the complicated stuff — like keeping the aircraft stable.
- Of note: Redundant motors and propellers mean the plane can keep flying if the event of a failure. Still, it comes with a "ballistic parachute" that automatically deploys in an emergency.
What they're saying: "Our mission at Jetson is to democratize flight and make the skies available to everyone," said D'haene.
What's next: "We all want nothing more than to fly longer distances, for a longer time," Pivotal CEO Ken Karklin tells Axios. "That will come as battery technology matures."