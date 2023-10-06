Data: Ipsos polling provided to Axios; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Views on the COVID-19 vaccine have crystallized during the first immunization campaign of the post-pandemic era, with partisanship — and, to a lesser extent, age — remaining the strongest predictor of whether someone will seek out a vaccine, according to Ipsos polling provided to Axios.

The big picture: About half of Americans say they plan to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, while a small number report experiencing difficulty lining up a shot.

Some 70% of Democrats indicate they will get the latest COVID shot, which includes 8% who say they already have. That's compared to 28% of Republicans who plan to get vaccinated (4% already received).

Drilling down further: 45% of Democrats said they are "very likely" to get the shot, while 58% of Republicans said they are "not at all likely" to get it.

"Even though COVID has receded from public view, there is still some polarization and strong feelings," said Mallory Newall, vice president at Ipsos. "There's not a lot of Americans who are in the middle."

Meanwhile, two-thirds of people 65 and older say they'll likely get the updated vaccine, and just over half of those between ages 50-64 said likewise. About a third of people ages 18-29 plan to get the vaccine.

"That tells me some of the messaging we've seen from the administration and other public health entities about making sure higher-risk people get the shot — older people in particular — may be starting to reach the intended audience," Newall said.

The new shots, cleared by federal regulators almost a month ago, were formulated to provide protection against more current strains of the coronavirus. Health officials plan to roll out updated vaccines every fall better matched to circulating variants.

Given how views on the COVID vaccine have hardened, Newall said she expects some people will always get the updated vaccine and some people just won't — similar to Americans' attitudes toward flu shots.

Of note: Amid widespread headlines about the frustration some Americans have faced getting a vaccine appointment, about 1 in 10 say they or someone they know has had difficulty finding a vaccine.

Thought bubble: It's one thing to say you'll get the vaccine, and another to actually follow through.

When Ipsos asked about intentions a year ago, as last fall's vaccination campaign was getting underway, 47% said they expected to get the shot. (The question was asked to people who were previously vaccinated, but Ipsos recalculated the results to be from the full sample.)

Just 17% of the U.S. population wound up receiving last year's vaccine, including 43% of seniors despite being a high-risk group.

Methodology: This Ipsos Poll was conducted Sept. 29-Oct. 1 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,025 general population adults age 18 or older.