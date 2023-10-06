U.S. cancer centers report fewer drug shortages, but crisis continues

Fewer U.S. cancer centers are reporting shortages of critical drugs than at the beginning of the summer, but the shortfalls are far from resolved, a new survey of leading cancer centers found.

Why it matters: The availability of life-saving platinum-based generic cancer drugs reached crisis levels earlier this year, leading doctors to delay patients' care or turn to less attractive alternatives and causing the FDA to OK importation of certain drugs from China.

By the numbers: When surveyed earlier this summer, 93% of cancer centers that are part of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network were experiencing a shortage of carboplatin and 70% were experiencing a shortage of cisplatin.

In a September survey of 29 of 33 cancer centers that are part of the network, 72% reported experiencing shortages of carboplatin and 59% reported experiencing shortages of cisplatin.

Nearly all reported being able to treat patients who needed carboplatin or cisplatin with the drugs despite reduced supply, they said.

Yes, but: The September survey found 66% of cancer centers reported ongoing shortages of methotrexate, 55% reported shortages of 5-flourouracil, 45% reported shortages of fludarabine, and 41% reported shortages of hydrocortisone.

What they're saying: "The cancer drug shortage has been ongoing for months, which is unacceptable for anyone impacted by cancer today," Alyssa Schatz, senior director of policy and advocacy for NCCN, said in a statement.