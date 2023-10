Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Mortgage Bankers Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rate on the 30-year mortgage is soaring — hitting 7.53%, the highest rate since December 2000, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data out Wednesday morning.