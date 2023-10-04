Gaetz's speeches against McCarthy hand Democrats fresh campaign material

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after the House voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker on Oct. 3, 2023.

This week, speeches by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on the House floor have offered a bounty of new ad material for the Biden campaign and Democrats to exploit ahead of the next election.

Why it matters: Gaetz — whose effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker was successful Tuesday — has made himself public enemy No. 1 within the GOP conference.

That includes with ideological allies in the Freedom Caucus, such as Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

Here's some of what Gaetz has said:

On Biden's age: "It is going to be difficult for my Republican colleagues to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy's lunch money in every negotiation."

"It is going to be difficult for my Republican colleagues to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy's lunch money in every negotiation." On the impeachment inquiry: "It is difficult to champion oversight when House Republicans haven't even sent a subpoena to Hunter Biden. So it's hard to make the argument that oversight is the reason to continue when it sort of looks like failure theater."

"It is difficult to champion oversight when House Republicans haven't even sent a subpoena to Hunter Biden. So it's hard to make the argument that oversight is the reason to continue when it sort of looks like failure theater." On fundraising: "I take no lecture on asking patriotic Americans to weigh in and contribute to this fight from those who would grovel and bend knee to the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership."

"I take no lecture on asking patriotic Americans to weigh in and contribute to this fight from those who would grovel and bend knee to the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership." On the GOP agenda: "If this House of Representatives has exceeded all expectations, then we definitely need higher expectations."

Flashback: The Biden campaign's most viral ad of the summer spliced together a speech from far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) "accusing" Biden of "finishing what FDR started" with massive investments in infrastructure, clean energy and social programs.

What to watch: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) called on Republicans to expel Gaetz from their conference, arguing in a Washington Post op-ed that he is "destroying the House GOP's ability to govern."

Go deeper: GOP tensions explode after McCarthy bows out of speaker race