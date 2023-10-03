World Health Organization backs a second, cheaper malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Monday recommended a second, cheaper vaccine to help prevent kids from contracting malaria, boosting much-needed supply in the fight against a leading killer of children.

Why it matters: The UN health agency's endorsement of the vaccine, known as R21/Matrix-M, comes almost two years after it recommended the world's first malaria vaccine, RTS,S.

Catch up quick: Malaria sickens about 250 million people every year, killing over 600,000 — most of them children under 5.

In areas with highly seasonal malaria transmission, WHO said R21 was shown to reduce symptomatic cases of the mosquito-borne illness by 75% during the year following a three-dose series. A fourth dose given a year later maintained high efficacy.

WHO said the two vaccine options showed similar efficacy, and there's no evidence on whether one performs better than the other.

A study published almost a year ago found RTS,S had 30% efficacy in severe cases.

What we're watching: R21, which was developed by the University of Oxford, is expected to become available in mid-2024 and cost between $2-$4 per dose — about half of what RTS,S costs.