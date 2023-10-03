What happens next after McCarthy ouster

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3. Rep. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker on Tuesday threw an already fragmented caucus deeper into chaos.

The big picture: The unprecedented ouster depicts a House divided against itself, particularly within the GOP, and could result in a stalemate over who assumes the speakership.

It's the first time in U.S. history that a House Speaker has been voted out of office. So what happen's next is somewhat uncharted territory.

"There's national implications for our economy, and internationally, our reputation as a stable democracy," said Jared Carter, first amendment expert and professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

Who will be the next House speaker?

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a McCarthy ally, will temporarily serve as acting speaker while House Republicans find a successor.

Names being floated include Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) Reps. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) and Mike Johnson (R-La.).

"Because of the razor thin margins, it's anybody's guess who can cobble together those votes," Carter told Axios.

While McCarthy could technically also throw his hat back in the ring, he announced later Tuesday that he would not seek the Speakership.

How does a successor get elected?

The Constitution does not lay out a framework and only specifies that the House shall choose its Speaker, which comes down to a majority vote.

Typically, the two-party caucuses put forward their choice and the majority party votes in its own candidate.

"That's how it's historically worked," Carter said. "It's unclear how that's going to play out now in light of the house being divided against itself."

The House will have to vote on a Speaker until they have a new one.

Flashback: It took Republicans 15 rounds of voting over five days to elect McCarthy earlier this year — marking the first time in a century that a speaker required more than one ballot to take the gavel.

Can the House still function in the meantime?

Legally, yes. There is an interim Speaker so the House can continue to function, vote and pass bills.

Practically speaking, it's unlikely, Carter said."The Speaker's role in the process is so significant that they've really got to deal with this first in order to become a functioning branch of government," he explained.

