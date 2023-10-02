Bill Ackman gets SEC approval to find a "mature unicorn"

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission has approved Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, a novel investment vehicle from activist investor Bill Ackman. It's like a SPAC, except that investors have the right to know the target before they buy in.

Why it matters: Ackman finally is able to pursue "mature unicorns," more than two years after first floating the idea.

One possible target is Twitter/X, although it's highly unlikely that Elon Musk would want to take the company public yet, let alone in partnership with an activist investor.

Backstory: Ackman originally formed a traditional SPAC called Pershing Square Tontine, which raised a record $4 billion. He then agreed to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi at a $40 billion enterprise value, and said he'd form and seed the SPARC with Tontine cash not going toward the transaction.

But then the UMG deal died, with Ackman instead buying a piece of the company via his hedge fund unit.

Tontine was liquidated in mid-2022, but former unitholders will be given rights (at no cost) for the SPARC.

The bottom line: Pershing Square, as an anchor investor, would seek to invest between $250 million and $3.5 billion into a target company that itself is seeking at least $1.5 billion.