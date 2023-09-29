Woman who burned down Wyoming's lone abortion clinic sentenced to 5 years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lorna Roxanne Green was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison and three years probation for burning down Wyoming's only abortion clinic.

Driving the news: Green previously admitted to setting fire to the clinic in May 2022. It had been under construction at the time and planned to offer gender-affirming care and abortion procedures.

Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper opened in April after about a year-long delay due to the fire.

Details: The judge handed Green the minimum prison sentence, citing the physical and emotional abuse Green had previously experienced at the hands of her parents, AP reported.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson also ordered Green to pay a "very, very substantial" restitution. While the exact amount will be determined at a later date, Johnson said it would likely be more than $280,000.

Green's attorney told the court she had acted alone and accepted responsibility for her actions, and that she hadn't intended to spread fear or make a political statement, per AP.

Background: Green, a 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, was arrested in March and indicted by a federal grand jury in May.

Green pled guilty in July to arson of a building used in interstate commerce.

She was since remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Of note: In July, a judge in Wyoming temporarily blocked the state's trigger abortion ban, just hours after the law took effect.

Among the health providers that sued the state to challenge the law was the Wellspring Health Access Clinic.

Zoom out: Wyoming became the first state to ban abortion pills earlier this year, but a judge later halted the law from taking effect.

Go deeper: Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming's abortion trigger ban from taking effect