Woman who burned down Wyoming's lone abortion clinic sentenced to 5 years
Lorna Roxanne Green was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison and three years probation for burning down Wyoming's only abortion clinic.
Driving the news: Green previously admitted to setting fire to the clinic in May 2022. It had been under construction at the time and planned to offer gender-affirming care and abortion procedures.
- Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper opened in April after about a year-long delay due to the fire.
Details: The judge handed Green the minimum prison sentence, citing the physical and emotional abuse Green had previously experienced at the hands of her parents, AP reported.
- U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson also ordered Green to pay a "very, very substantial" restitution. While the exact amount will be determined at a later date, Johnson said it would likely be more than $280,000.
- Green's attorney told the court she had acted alone and accepted responsibility for her actions, and that she hadn't intended to spread fear or make a political statement, per AP.
Background: Green, a 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, was arrested in March and indicted by a federal grand jury in May.
- Green pled guilty in July to arson of a building used in interstate commerce.
- She was since remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Of note: In July, a judge in Wyoming temporarily blocked the state's trigger abortion ban, just hours after the law took effect.
- Among the health providers that sued the state to challenge the law was the Wellspring Health Access Clinic.
Zoom out: Wyoming became the first state to ban abortion pills earlier this year, but a judge later halted the law from taking effect.
Go deeper: Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming's abortion trigger ban from taking effect