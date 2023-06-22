A Wyoming judge halted the state's new ban on abortion pills on Thursday just days before the law was set to take effect on July 1.

Why it matters: Wyoming was the first state to move to ban the pills, which were used for more than half of all U.S. abortions in 2020.

Demand for the pills skyrocketed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

The pills will remain legal in the state pending the outcome of a lawsuit against the ban brought by a group that includes nonprofit organizations, medical providers and Wyoming abortion clinic Wellspring Health Access.

Photo: Wellspring Health Access/Twitter

Of note: The group also filed a lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban, which was also temporarily blocked by Wyoming's Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens in March.

The abortion ban would essentially supersede the medications ban by outlawing most abortions regardless of the method used.

The big picture: Owens ruled that the state failed to show that allowing the law to go into effect before the lawsuit was resolved wouldn't hurt the plaintiffs, according to AP.