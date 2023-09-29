Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur: reports

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, multiple outlets reported citing officials with direct knowledge.

The big picture: The arrest by Las Vegas police comes after nearly three decades of public speculation about the infamous drive-by shooting of the hip-hop icon.

An indictment in the case is expected later on Friday, per AP, which was first to report the arrest. The charges were not immediately clear.

Catch up quick: Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant related to the case in July at the home of Duane "Keffe D" Davis' wife.

Davis has said both in interviews and in his 2019 memoir that he was in the car from which Shakur was shot.

Background: Shakur, 25, was shot multiple times on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He died from his injuries a week later.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.