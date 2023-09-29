58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur: reports
A man was arrested Friday in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, multiple outlets reported citing officials with direct knowledge.
The big picture: The arrest by Las Vegas police comes after nearly three decades of public speculation about the infamous drive-by shooting of the hip-hop icon.
- An indictment in the case is expected later on Friday, per AP, which was first to report the arrest. The charges were not immediately clear.
Catch up quick: Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant related to the case in July at the home of Duane "Keffe D" Davis' wife.
- Davis has said both in interviews and in his 2019 memoir that he was in the car from which Shakur was shot.
Background: Shakur, 25, was shot multiple times on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He died from his injuries a week later.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.