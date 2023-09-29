Harvest moon, last supermoon of 2023, dazzles skies worldwide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A supermoon also known as the "Harvest Moon" rises above the Sydney Opera House on Sept. 29. Photo: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

This week's Harvest Moon — the last supermoon of the year — reached its brightest illumination early Friday morning.

The big picture: A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest orbital point to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than normal, according to NASA.

A Harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox.

While this week's Harvest moon reached its peak between Thursday and Friday, it's expected to remain illuminated through Saturday morning, per CNN.

The next supermoon won't occur until Sept. 18, 2024.

In photos

A supermoon rises over Macquarie Lighthouse in Sydney on Sept. 29. Photo: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

The last supermoon rises in the sky of Srinagar, Kashmir on Sept. 28. Photo: Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Full harvest moon rising behind Rocca Calascio castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church in Calascio, Italy, on Sept. 28. Photo: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images