Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Science

Harvest moon, last supermoon of 2023, dazzles skies worldwide

Ivana Saric
Supermoon in Sydney

A supermoon also known as the "Harvest Moon" rises above the Sydney Opera House on Sept. 29. Photo: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

This week's Harvest Moon — the last supermoon of the year — reached its brightest illumination early Friday morning.

The big picture: A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest orbital point to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than normal, according to NASA.

  • A Harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox.
  • While this week's Harvest moon reached its peak between Thursday and Friday, it's expected to remain illuminated through Saturday morning, per CNN.
  • The next supermoon won't occur until Sept. 18, 2024.

In photos

a supermoon also known as the "Harvest Moon", rises over Macquarie Lighthouse in Sydney on September 29
A supermoon rises over Macquarie Lighthouse in Sydney on Sept. 29. Photo: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images
last super moon, the harvest moon rises in the sky of Srinagar
The last supermoon rises in the sky of Srinagar, Kashmir on Sept. 28. Photo: Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Full harvest moon rising behind Rocca Calascio castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church in Calascio, Italy, on Sept. 28. Photo: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images
supermoon in East Brandenberg
Supermoon rises over wind turbines in East Brandenburg, Germany on Sept. 29. Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
Go deeper