2 hours ago - Science
Harvest moon, last supermoon of 2023, dazzles skies worldwide
This week's Harvest Moon — the last supermoon of the year — reached its brightest illumination early Friday morning.
The big picture: A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest orbital point to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than normal, according to NASA.
- A Harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox.
- While this week's Harvest moon reached its peak between Thursday and Friday, it's expected to remain illuminated through Saturday morning, per CNN.
- The next supermoon won't occur until Sept. 18, 2024.