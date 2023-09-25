2023's harvest moon will also be the last supermoon of the year

When this year's harvest moon rises later this week, it will also be a "supermoon," meaning it may appear slightly larger and brighter.

Why it matters: It will also be the last supermoon of year, coming after the buck supermoon in July and the sturgeon and blue supermoons in August.

It will rise between Thursday night and Friday morning

Harvest moons have a relationship to the fall equinox, which this year fell on Sept. 23.

What are harvest moons?

What it is: "Harvest moon" refers to the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox — one of two equinoxes that occur annually — which marks the official end of summer and beginning of fall.

During equinoxes, the sun is exactly above the Equator, meaning day and night are almost exactly the same lengths.

The Southern Hemisphere also has yearly harvest moons, usually in March or early April.

Context: Harvest moons and the near-full moons around them historically gave harvesters more time to gather crops before the first frost, according NASA.

They're significant to many cultures, signifying abundance, fruition and preparation for a new year and a new agricultural cycle.

What's a supermoon?

What it is: "Supermoon" refers to a full or a new moon rising as the moon is nearing its closest point, or "perigee," to Earth in its orbit around the planet.

While it's near or at its perigee, the moon may look slightly brighter and around 14% larger than when it's farthest from Earth, per NASA.

Of note: It may be difficult to perceive the size difference with the naked eye.

Usually there are between three and four of them in a year.

How can I see this year's harvest moon?

If the weather is clear, a person in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see the harvest moon, as it will be the largest and brightest object in the night sky.

It will begin rising after sunset on Thursday and will reach peak illumination at 5:58am ET on Friday morning. The moon will appear full for between Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.

When's the next supermoon?

Another supermoon won't occur until Sept. 18, 2024 — almost a full year away, according to In the Sky.

It will be one of two full supermoons that year, the other rising on Oct. 17.

