House Freedom Caucus demands answers from McCarthy

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus sent a letter demanding answers from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on his plan for passing appropriations bills.

Why it matters: The small group of hardliners says they won't back any short-term spending stopgap unless individual appropriations are passed first.

The group called for McCarthy to provide a "plan to address the public and widely reported issues threatening final passage of the four appropriations bills" in addition for a schedule on the five remaining bills that made it out of committee.

The 27 lawmakers that signed on also requested information on when the House Appropriations Committee will mark up the two bills that remain in committee and answers on additional spending cuts.

The group also pushed for McCarthy to state whether he will "publicly refute" the Senate stopgap and whether the House would remain in session until their work on appropriations in completed.

The big picture: Congress is currently barreling toward a shutdown, with no clear solution that would not put McCarthy's standing in leadership in jeopardy.