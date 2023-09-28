Valkyrie first to offer ether futures ETF

Share on email (opens in new window)

Valkyrie's bitcoin futures ETF is adding ether, and crypto markets are clearly enthusiastic.

Why it matters: Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) prices are up nearly 4% over the last 24 hours on the news, as the exchange traded fund will soon offer a 50/50 exposure to derivatives of the two largest digital assets.

Driving the news: Valkyrie Funds' Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF will start trading ether futures Friday.

The fund's name will change effective Oct. 3. Its ticker symbol will remain "BTF."

As per usual, the whole crypto market is up following the momentum of its two leading assets.

Details: Valkyrie's ETF was previously BTC futures-only and it previously filed to convert to a dual-exposure fund — an overnight filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed them to start trading Friday.

Its prime position to convert its existing ETF allowed it to beat others that filed to launch new funds with a similar strategy.

The intrique: The SEC's stance on ether-futures investment products was thought last month to have changed, after a slew of application withdrawals from would-be ETF issuers caused earlier speculation that the regulator had signaled plans to deny them.

That the regulatory agency did not block Valkyrie's fund and others like it, would confirm its reversed posture.

Be smart: Derivatives-based ETFs differ from spot ETFs, where the fund would provide investors with direct exposure.

What we're watching: Spot bitcoin ETF application decisions are likely delayed to January, but the SEC's deadline to respond to a court's ruling on Grayscale's application for one is in a couple weeks.

There are also pending applications for a spot ETH ETF.

