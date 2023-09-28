Detroit's rebound shows model for urban revitalization

Downtown Detroit, as seen from the Masonic Temple Detroit in July. Photo: Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via Reuters

JPMorgan Chase's $200 million investment in Detroit "could show other cities how to bounce back," Fortune says in an article in conjunction with the magazine's annual "Change the World" list of innovative companies.

Why it matters: The bank, on the list for the fourth time, was recognized for its role in Detroit's comeback, after the city entered the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history 10 years ago.

"Detroit has rebounded to a degree that few would have thought possible," Fortune says, "reflecting the work of dozens upon dozens of community leaders, businesses, and nonprofit institutions, not to mention a maniacally focused city government."

"But one particularly impactful and innovative part of the effort has been a major investment of time and capital by JPMorgan Chase, America's biggest commercial bank."

What's next: The bank has published a playbook of lessons learned from the Detroit efforts, arguing that it's good for business to invest in everything from affordable housing to skills training.

JPMorgan Chase vice chairman Peter Scher told us: "When neighborhoods grow, our business is stronger. Detroit was a great lesson in this — and an example of what happens when government and business work together to focus on the real needs of a community."

The playbook — which will be distributed to clients, elected officials and community organizations — will be used to guide the bank's future investments in other communities in the U.S. and around the world.

Go deeper: Read the Fortune article ... Read the 28-page playbook