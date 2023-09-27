Safety-net providers bought a record $53.7B of discounted drugs: report

Safety-net providers bought a record $53.7 billion worth of medicines under the federal drug discount program last year — a 22% jump over 2021 that came while drug price growth lagged behind overall inflation, according to a published report.

Why it matters: The report in the trade publication Drug Channels draws into question claims from some program advocates that drugmakers' business practices are eroding the health care safety net.

What they found: Purchases from hospitals and other entities in the 340B program rose $9.8 billion in 2022, to $53.7 billion, according to government vendor data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

The difference between list prices and discounted 340B purchases also grew $2.6 billion, to $52.3 billion.

Hospitals made up 87% of 340B purchases for 2022, but every category of 340B-covered provider experienced double-digit growth.

Between the lines: The government estimated that restrictions drugmakers have placed on which pharmacies can dispense drugs in the program reduced 340B purchases by only $470 million — or less than 1% of last year's total.

That's well below the figure quoted by 340B lobbyists, Drug Channels noted.

Catch up quick: The 340B program requires drugmakers to give big discounts on outpatient drugs to providers that serve low-income patients.

The program has grown significantly since its inception in the 1990s and now covers tens of thousands of providers.