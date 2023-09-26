Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence fell in September for the second straight month and is now at a four-month low, per a Conference Board survey released Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that Americans are increasingly unhappy with higher prices — particularly for groceries and gas.