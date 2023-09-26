46 mins ago - Economy & Business
Consumer confidence hits 4-month low
Consumer confidence fell in September for the second straight month and is now at a four-month low, per a Conference Board survey released Tuesday.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign that Americans are increasingly unhappy with higher prices — particularly for groceries and gas.
- People are also increasingly worried about politics and higher interest rates, the Conference Board's chief economist Dana Peterson said in a press release.
- Confidence declined across all age groups, and most notably for those with household incomes above $50,000 a year, she said.