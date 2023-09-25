15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump blasts Gov. Shapiro for Pennsylvania's new automatic voter registration
Former President Trump blasted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday for implementing automatic voter registration.
Driving the news: Trump pegged the switch by the "radical left governor" as a disaster for Republicans and called it a "totally unconstitutional act" in a post on his Truth Social account.
- Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment but told local outlet Penn Live that Trump's "obsession with spreading lies about our elections is dangerous.
- "It is abundantly clear this commonsense, nonpartisan step to securely streamline voter registration and enhance election security is within the Governor's executive authority," Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said.
Catch up quick: Shapiro implemented the policy change last week, sidestepping the legislative process in a move that drew pushback from Republican legislators, Axios' Mike D'Onofrio reports.
- The policy is expected to boost the number of registered voters in the critical swing state ahead of elections this November and next year.
Zoom out: 23 other states, and Washington D.C., already have some version of automatic voter registration.
- The process allows eligible individuals to be automatically registered to vote when interacting with certain government agencies, like when getting a driver's license or state ID card.
Go deeper: Pa. swing voters view Shapiro as Dems' next darling