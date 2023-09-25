Trump blasts Gov. Shapiro for Pennsylvania's new automatic voter registration

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump on Sept. 20 in Maquoketa, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump blasted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday for implementing automatic voter registration.

Driving the news: Trump pegged the switch by the "radical left governor" as a disaster for Republicans and called it a "totally unconstitutional act" in a post on his Truth Social account.

Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment but told local outlet Penn Live that Trump's "obsession with spreading lies about our elections is dangerous.

"It is abundantly clear this commonsense, nonpartisan step to securely streamline voter registration and enhance election security is within the Governor's executive authority," Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said.

Catch up quick: Shapiro implemented the policy change last week, sidestepping the legislative process in a move that drew pushback from Republican legislators, Axios' Mike D'Onofrio reports.

The policy is expected to boost the number of registered voters in the critical swing state ahead of elections this November and next year.

Zoom out: 23 other states, and Washington D.C., already have some version of automatic voter registration.

The process allows eligible individuals to be automatically registered to vote when interacting with certain government agencies, like when getting a driver's license or state ID card.

