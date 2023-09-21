Catch the Keanu-less prequel of the "John Wick" franchise and watch a new group of singles try to find soulmates without meeting IRL.

Here's what's new on streaming this weekend.

"The Continental: From The World Of John Wick" available Friday on Peacock

What's happening: In this three-part series, viewers will learn about the origin of Winston Scott, Charon and The Continental, the famous hotel-for-assassins.

Details: The series will be available to stream on Peacock over the next three Fridays. Part one Sept.22, part two on Sept. 29 and part three on Oct. 6.

Fun facts: 1) The series is set in 1970's New York City, but was actually filmed in Budapest and Los Angeles. 2) Mel Gibson–who stars as "Cormac," kingpin and manager of The Continental hotel–had never seen any of the "John Wick" films prior to the production, according to Director and Executive Producer Albert Hughes.

What they're saying: During a press event, we asked executive producer Erica Lee if fans should see the "John Wick" movies before watching this series.

"It's really fun if you have seen the (John Wick) movies because there are so many easter eggs. There's deep investment in the Winston/Charon relationship, so watching the blossom of that is really compelling, but the show completely stands alone," Lee says.

"Love Is Blind" available Friday on Netflix

What's happening: The fifth season of this reality dating show brings men and women from Houston who are looking for love into the pods.

What they're saying: We asked the cast how they prepared to go on reality television and find love.

"I (have been) focused on finding a husband for years, so I was ready for the experiment. I didn't think about (being a public figure), I strictly went into it for a husband," says Taylor Rue, a 26 year-old teacher.

"It's very intimidating knowing that you're going to be talking about your life experiences and trauma in front of your potential wife and the world. You have to be brave and a little bit crazy," says Chris Fox, a 28 year-old project manager.

Quick takes: They say everything is bigger in Texas and some of the personalities in this cast are among the biggest we've seen on "Love Is Blind." Get ready for some major plot twists and unhinged behavior.

"Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer" available now on Netflix

The intrigue: Wayne Colley (Kountry Wayne) has gained notoriety with viral online skits alongside other talent like Desi Banks and Druski. However, the Atlanta-based comic is one of the first of his contemporaries to land a comedy special on a major streaming service.

What they're saying: A promoter of clean comedy, Kountry Wayne spoke to Axios about how he keeps his stand-up act relatable.

"I might be clean but I'm not perfect. I think by telling my truth people can see where I come from and tell where I'm at. Everyone has a past and if everyone told their truth then we'd all be relatable," Colley says.

"Sansón and Me" on PBS

Filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes uses dramatic reenactments and family interviews to tell the story of Sansón Noe Andrade, a Mexican immigrant serving a life sentence for murder. Available now.

"American Horror Story: Delicate" on Hulu

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian star in the 12th installment of this Emmy-winning anthology series. Available now.

"The Super Models" on Apple TV+

This documentary covers the intersecting careers of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford; women that defined the term "supermodel" and chose to be friends instead of rivals. Available now.

"The D'Amelio Show" on Hulu

TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio and her family return in season three focusing on Dixie's love life and the family's emotional journey dealing with fame and success. Available now.

"Young Love" on Max

Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) and Issa Rae star in this series spinoff of Matthew A. Cherry's Academy Award-winning "Hair Love" short. Available now.

Go deeper: Read an interview with filmmaker Matthew Cherry

"Sex Education" on Netflix

Dan Levy guest stars in the fourth and final season of this comedic series.

What they're saying: In an interview with Netflix, series creator Laurie Nunn says this season would cover themes like failure, identity, acceptance and the importance of mental health. Available now.

This four part documentary examines the Supreme Court's role in the country's political climate from the early 20th century until now. Available now.

Of note: A Showtime subscription is required to stream "Deadlocked" on either platform.

"Cassandro" on Prime Video

Bad Bunny guest stars in this film based on the life of openly gay luchador Saúl Armendáriz, known in the ring as "Cassandro." Available now.

"Still Up" on Apple TV+

This British romantic comedy series follows a pair of insomniacs and their zany adventures that eventually lead to them falling for each other. Available tomorrow.

"No One Will Save You" on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart") stars in this thriller about a young woman who's forced to return to the home she grew up in and face an extraterrestrial threat while confronting her past. Available tomorrow.

"Spy Kids: Armageddon" on Netflix