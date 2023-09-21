Japan's auto exports to the U.S. surge

Data: Japan Customs, FactSet; Chart Axios Visuals

Japanese automobile exports to the U.S. have surged this year. They were 50% higher, in yen terms, during August compared with the same month last year — and it was the seventh straight month of double-digit gains.

What's happening: The yen has weakened by nearly 13% against the dollar this year, as the Fed's interest rate hikes helped strengthen the greenback.

A weaker yen means Japanese exports are cheaper for American buyers.

Japanese carmakers are enjoying the current situation, with shares of Toyota Motor up 54% this year, Subaru maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries up 67%, and Honda Motor up 76% — in yen terms — beating the 27% gain for the Nikkei 225.

Between the lines: With workers now striking at American carmakers, Japanese auto giants may see an opportunity to make inroads in the U.S.

Such a push would be helped by the favorable financial tailwinds created by the exchange rate.

Of note: The weak yen hasn't supercharged all exports from Japan. Exports to China fell 11% year over year thanks to the weakening economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy.