Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said striking autoworkers "took it on the chin" during the industry's crisis 15 years ago and "deserve to get their end of the shake."

Why it matters: Workers at a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, were among the first to walk off the job.

"During 2007-2008, [autoworkers] accepted lower wages when the auto industry really needed some help," Vance said. And now the auto industry is doing very well and seeing record profits."

Zoom in: Vance told Axios' Sophia Cai at a News Shapers event today that Detroit has deep, long-term problems and blamed the Biden administration's electric vehicle push.

"The EV unit at Ford is a massive loss center. That's true for the Big Three auto manufacturers," Vance argued.

