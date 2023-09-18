The New York Department of Financial Services on Monday raised the bar for exchanges listing and delisting tokens, raising the spectre of more stringent crypto regulation coming at the state level.

Why it matters: New York's crypto licensing regime has a reputation for being amongst the most stringent — critics have said it's thwarted crypto business growth there, advocates say it could've prevented major catastrophes like FTX.

What's happening: New guidance and processes from the state detail how crypto firms are expected to evaluate coin offerings before they are adopted, based on the agency's previously provided framework.

The additional focus on token delistings would suggest NYDFS wants to institute a more orderly way for those processes to occur in light of the spate of enforcement actions that require them.

Zoom in: The new guidance would apply to regulated crypto platforms in the state including Coinbase, eToro NY, Robinhood Crypto and SoFi Digital assets, as well as others regulated by the BitLicense.

What we're watching: Whether the new rules will allow crypto firms to be able to operate in the state, or whether it will further alienate industry proponents from setting up shop.