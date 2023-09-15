Instacart plans to go public on Tuesday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Grocery delivery company Instacart plans to price its IPO on Monday night and begin trading on Tuesday, sources tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: The Nasdaq opening bell will be rung from Instacart's San Francisco headquarters, where the company will be hosting a celebratory event for employees.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Details: Instacart on Friday increased its expected IPO price range to $28-$30 per share from $26-$28 per share.

This could put the company's fully diluted market value at nearly $10 billion, were it to price at the top of its range. That's still well below where the company was valued in its last private funding round, and below a subsequent internal valuation reset.

Around $400 million of the shares will be purchased by a group of cornerstone investors, while PepsiCo agreed to buy another $175 million in a concurrent private placement.

The big picture: Instacart is a major player in the IPO market revival, following this week's listing for chip design giant Arm and before next week's IPO for marketing software company Klaviyo.

