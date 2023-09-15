Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Instacart plans to go public on Tuesday

Dan Primack
an illustration of the wall street bull holding a green shopping basket in its mouth

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Grocery delivery company Instacart plans to price its IPO on Monday night and begin trading on Tuesday, sources tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: The Nasdaq opening bell will be rung from Instacart's San Francisco headquarters, where the company will be hosting a celebratory event for employees.

  • A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Details: Instacart on Friday increased its expected IPO price range to $28-$30 per share from $26-$28 per share.

  • This could put the company's fully diluted market value at nearly $10 billion, were it to price at the top of its range. That's still well below where the company was valued in its last private funding round, and below a subsequent internal valuation reset.
  • Around $400 million of the shares will be purchased by a group of cornerstone investors, while PepsiCo agreed to buy another $175 million in a concurrent private placement.

The big picture: Instacart is a major player in the IPO market revival, following this week's listing for chip design giant Arm and before next week's IPO for marketing software company Klaviyo.

