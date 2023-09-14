Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of "illegal activity"

Photo taken on March 24, 2022, shows the U.S. national flag R on the U.S. Embassy building in Moscow. Photo: Bai Xueqi/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was expelling two American diplomats for allegedly "liaising" with a former U.S. consulate worker who has been accused by Moscow of spying.

Why it matters: The move marks another serious escalation in U.S.-Russia relations.

Driving the news: Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy was summoned on Thursday and given "a harsh demarche."

The Kremlin claimed that First Secretary of the U.S. Embassy Jeff Sillin and Second Secretary of the Embassy David Bernstein were involved in actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status." The two diplomats must leave Russia within seven days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian officials claim the two U.S. diplomats were involved in "illegal activity" in their engagements with Robert Shonov, a Russian national who had previously worked at the U.S. consulate in Vladivostok for more than two decades.

The State Department has called the Russian allegations false and said Shonov, who used to write summaries of reports from the Russian media, was employed "in strict compliance with Russia's laws and regulations."

Russian authorities arrested Shonov earlier this year and accused him of "confidential cooperation with a foreign state," claiming he collected confidential information about the war in Ukraine and passed it to U.S. diplomats.