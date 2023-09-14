Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions next week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Thursday it will resume performing abortions.

Driving the news: The decision came after a judge ruled earlier this summer that the state's pre-Roe ban didn't apply to consensual medical abortions.

The big picture: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stopped providing abortions in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has seen the state wield a 1849 law to restrict access to the procedure.

Citing the July Dane County Circuit Court ruling, Tanya Atkinson, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's president and CEO, announced that abortions will once again be available at its clinics in Milwaukee and Madison.

"In consultation with attorneys, physicians, partners and stakeholders, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is confident in our decision to resume abortion care in Wisconsin," Atkinson added.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.