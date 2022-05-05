A coalition of progressive and abortion rights groups announced plans Thursday to hold a nationwide day of action for abortion rights on May 14.

Driving the news: On Monday, news broke that the Supreme Court was set to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, repealing federal abortion rights.

If Roe is overturned, abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states, writes Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

The big picture: The organizations behind the “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action include Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.

Events will take place across the country, with four "anchor marches" planned for New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., Kelley Robinson, Planned Parenthood Action Fund's executive director, said during a press call Thursday.

"We're expecting hundreds of thousands of folks in these anchor cities and still hundreds of events all across the country. So no matter where you are, there's somewhere for you to go," Robinson said.

What they're saying: The Supreme Court's leaked draft document represents a "monumental rupture of trust and legitimacy between the court and the people they are supposed to serve," Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, told reporters during the call.

“We will be organizing and demanding more from our leaders, political and, yes, also the hypocritical corporate leaders, that padded the election coffers of anti-abortion politicians for years," Thomas added. "And we're lifting up the voices of those impacted."

Go deeper: What abortion access would look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned