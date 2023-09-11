2 foreign aid workers killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine

Two foreign aid volunteers were reported killed and two others injured in a Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

The big picture: The deaths of Road to Relief's Spanish director Emma Igual and his Canadian colleague Anthony Ihnat come a month after the United Nations reported that about 100 incidents had impacted humanitarian operations from January through June.

Their deaths take the number of humanitarian workers killed in Ukraine this year to at least seven, compared with four last year, per UN statistics.

Details: Road to Relief said in an online post that the aid workers' vehicle "came under Russian attack" as they passed Chasiv Yar en route to Bakhmut. The vehicle took a "direct hit," caught fire and "vehicle flipped over."

German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias were injured in the attack, said the aid organization, which helps evacuate civilians from the frontline.

