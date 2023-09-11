2 hours ago - World
2 foreign aid workers killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine
Two foreign aid volunteers were reported killed and two others injured in a Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.
The big picture: The deaths of Road to Relief's Spanish director Emma Igual and his Canadian colleague Anthony Ihnat come a month after the United Nations reported that about 100 incidents had impacted humanitarian operations from January through June.
- Their deaths take the number of humanitarian workers killed in Ukraine this year to at least seven, compared with four last year, per UN statistics.
Details: Road to Relief said in an online post that the aid workers' vehicle "came under Russian attack" as they passed Chasiv Yar en route to Bakhmut. The vehicle took a "direct hit," caught fire and "vehicle flipped over."
- German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias were injured in the attack, said the aid organization, which helps evacuate civilians from the frontline.
Go deeper: Torture of Ukrainians part of Russian state's war policy, UN expert says