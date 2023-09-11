Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Hostess deal recalls a positively hysterical time when Twinkie fans thought the spongy yellow treat was a goner.

Flashback: When Hostess announced plans to liquidate in late 2012, concerned eaters flocked to snap up the last of its remaining cream-filled snacks.

Twinkies soon popped up on resale sites, with someone famously selling a box of 10 (which retailed for $4.29 at the time) for $59.99 on eBay.

But because there is still good left in this world, Twinkie manufacturing soon resumed after Hostess' assets were sold to private equity companies.

It's a reminder that even liquidation doesn't necessarily spell the end of corporate assets. (The latest example: Overstock.com bought Bed Bath & Beyond and renamed itself... Bed Bath & Beyond.)

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: I, for one, cannot imagine a cruel world without such delectable treats.