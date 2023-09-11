19 mins ago - Economy & Business
J.M. Smucker to buy Twinkie maker Hostess for $5.6 billion
J.M. Smucker on Monday announced that it will buy Twinkie maker Hostess Brands for around $5.6 billion.
Why it matters: It's very high price for an iconic snack maker that's gone bankrupt twice in the past two decades.
Details: Smucker is paying $35.25 per share in cash and stock, which represents a 59% premium to where Hostess shares were trading before recent news reports about the sale process.
- The purchase price includes around $900 million of net debt, and works out to an adjusted EDBITDA multiple of 17.2x.
- Hostess brands include Twinkie, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, CupCakes, Snoballs, Fruit Pies and Cloverhill Bakery.
Bottom line: Strategics have been active in the snack space, scooping up brands that can help complement their portfolios, says Axios Pro's Kimberly Chin.