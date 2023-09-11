J.M. Smucker to buy Twinkie maker Hostess for $5.6 billion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

J.M. Smucker on Monday announced that it will buy Twinkie maker Hostess Brands for around $5.6 billion.

Why it matters: It's very high price for an iconic snack maker that's gone bankrupt twice in the past two decades.

Details: Smucker is paying $35.25 per share in cash and stock, which represents a 59% premium to where Hostess shares were trading before recent news reports about the sale process.

The purchase price includes around $900 million of net debt, and works out to an adjusted EDBITDA multiple of 17.2x.

Hostess brands include Twinkie, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, CupCakes, Snoballs, Fruit Pies and Cloverhill Bakery.

Bottom line: Strategics have been active in the snack space, scooping up brands that can help complement their portfolios, says Axios Pro's Kimberly Chin.