9 mins ago - Science

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio sets record for longest U.S. space mission

Rebecca Falconer
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio smiles in a space shuttle in space.

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio at the International Space Station in 2022. Photo: NASA

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio just set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight mission.

Driving the news: Rubio, who's also the first person of Salvadoran origin to go to space, eclipsed the previous record of 355 consecutive days in space on Monday, per a NASA online statement.

What they're saying: "This is now the single longest mission for any of our NASA astronauts," NASA said.

  • "He is set to return to Earth on Sept. 27, when he will have spent 371 days in space."

Flashback: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei set the previous U.S. record in 2022.

