About 40% of New York 9/11 victims' remains have yet to be identified

Firefighters walking toward one of the towers of World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

Over two decades after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, New York medical officials are still working to identify about 40% of unnamed victims.

Driving the news: Last week, just days before the U.S. was set commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the New York medical examiner's office said it identified two more victims of the attacks, which killed at least 2,753 people.

The two new identifications, the 1,648th and 1,649th victims, came after decades of negative results from the office's DNA laboratory, it said.

The victims, whose names were withheld from the public at the request of their families, were the first to be identified since September 2021. A total of 59.9% of victims have now been identified.

The office said it also determined that 60 other human remains were from previously identified victims.

The big picture: Determining who the 9/11 victims were remains the largest and most-challenging forensic identification effort ever, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST).

It has involved testing thousands of DNA samples derived from human remains collected at the site to samples collected from personal items of missing people, their relatives or other collected remains.

In many cases, however, the victim's DNA was severely degraded by exposure to the intense heat of the burning jet fuel and months of moisture after the attacks.

The investigation has actually lead to the development of new DNA sequencing techniques and has been help by new technologies, according to NIST.

