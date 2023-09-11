37 mins ago - Politics & Policy
About 40% of New York 9/11 victims' remains have yet to be identified
Over two decades after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, New York medical officials are still working to identify about 40% of unnamed victims.
Driving the news: Last week, just days before the U.S. was set commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the New York medical examiner's office said it identified two more victims of the attacks, which killed at least 2,753 people.
- The two new identifications, the 1,648th and 1,649th victims, came after decades of negative results from the office's DNA laboratory, it said.
- The victims, whose names were withheld from the public at the request of their families, were the first to be identified since September 2021. A total of 59.9% of victims have now been identified.
- The office said it also determined that 60 other human remains were from previously identified victims.
The big picture: Determining who the 9/11 victims were remains the largest and most-challenging forensic identification effort ever, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST).
- It has involved testing thousands of DNA samples derived from human remains collected at the site to samples collected from personal items of missing people, their relatives or other collected remains.
- In many cases, however, the victim's DNA was severely degraded by exposure to the intense heat of the burning jet fuel and months of moisture after the attacks.
- The investigation has actually lead to the development of new DNA sequencing techniques and has been help by new technologies, according to NIST.
