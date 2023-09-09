Powerful earthquake kills hundreds in Morocco

A frame grab from video footage taken by AFPTV shows people out in the open in Morocco's Marrakesh following a powerful earthquake. Photo: Faisal Baddour/AFPTV/AFP

A strong earthquake hit Morocco late Friday, killing nearly 300 people, state media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

The big picture: More than 150 others were injured in the quake, which struck the country's High Atlas mountains. Homes and buildings were damaged, including in the old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, according to local media.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake hit about 44 miles southwest of Marrakech at 11:11 pm local time, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network said it measured the quake at 7 on the Richter scale, per AP.

This is a developing story.