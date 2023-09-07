MSNBC adds Jen Psaki to Monday primetime lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former White House spokesperson Jen Psaki will host an hour of primetime programming at 8 p.m. on Monday evenings for MSNBC, beginning Sept. 25, the network announced today.

Why it matters: The network has leaned into partisan personalities to drive ratings in the post-Trump era.

Psaki joined MSNBC from the White House last October. She launched her own show, Inside with Jen Psaki earlier this spring. The show, which airs on Sundays at noon, has been a ratings success for the network.

MSNBC hired Symone Sanders, a former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, last January. She began hosting a weekend show for the network earlier this year.

Details: Psaki will continue to host her show on Sundays, as well as appearing on other shows as a contributor.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes will continue to host his show, "All In with Chris Hayes," during the 8 p.m. hour Tuesdays through Fridays, the network said in a statement.

The big picture: MSNBC is continuing to experiment with scheduling shifts to accommodate multi-platform projects from its biggest stars, and to boost ratings.

Rachel Maddow, for example, began hosting her 9 p.m. show only on Monday evenings last year. She signed a new contract with the network in 2021 to focus more on things like documentaries and podcasts.

The network has been experimenting with a similar model for "All In with Chris Hayes" by having a group of rotating hosts anchor the 8 p.m. hour on Mondays for the past year.

