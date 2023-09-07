Share on email (opens in new window)

Gatorade Water will launch in 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Gatorade

Gatorade has a new product without the bright colors or flavors: water.

Driving the news: PepsiCo announced Thursday that it will soon launch Gatorade Water: "electrolyte infused for a refreshing and crisp taste... developed to help support all-day hydration for active people."

"It's a premium water offering, purified with a 7-step, enhanced filtration process, while also being alkaline," the company said.

Gatorade Water will be sold in several sizes beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, some health experts question the usefulness of electrolyte drinks, though they say that the more liquids you drink, the better.

Context: PepsiCo has been broadening its Gatorade portfolio in recent years, adding drinks like Muscle Milk Plant Protein Shakes and Gx Bottles.

Last year, Gatorade entered the energy category with the launch of Fast Twitch.

💭 Our thought bubble: The bottled water business is extremely competitive, and Gatorade will have a lot of work to do to educate consumers that this new drink isn't like its core product.