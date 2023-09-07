Share on email (opens in new window)

TPG is selling its majority stake in Creative Artists Agency to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, the company announced Thursday.

Why it matters: One of the largest sales in the Hollywood talent agency space, this is the latest deal following CAA's acquisition of rival firm ICM last year.

Details: CAA will be placed under Artémis, the Pinault family's investment company.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but previous reports put the price around $7 billion.

Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek will remain a minority investor in CAA, and CMC Capital remains a CAA strategic partner.

The deal is expected to close by end of year. TPG owned the agency for 13 years.

Zoom in: CAA's current leadership will remain with the agency. Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett will remain as co-chairmen of the agency. Lourd will be named CEO after the deal's close. Jim Burtson, who led the CAA deal team, will remain President of CAA.

Of note: Pinault's wife, Selma Hayak, is a longtime CAA client whose representation team is led by Lourd.

