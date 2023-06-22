The Hollywood representation agency industry has been a hotbed of M&A activity as smaller and mid-sized firms attempt to compete with twin giants WME and CAA.

Why it matters: CAA's buyout of rival talent agency ICM last year kicked a hornet's nest that could lead to a reshuffling of the agency hierarchy below the top two.

Driving the news: Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) announced Wednesday it was merging with touring and music-focused Artist Group International to form a new, full-service firm called Independent Artists Group.

APA president Jim Osborne will lead the new company as CEO, with AGI's CEO Dennis Arfa serving as chairman of the new firm's music division.

The board of IAG will consist of Osborne, Arfa and former APA CEO Jim Gosnell, who will be in charge of growth opportunities.

The combination puts Hollywood talent including Gary Oldman, Regina Hall and Margaret Atwood under the same roof as music stars Billy Joel, Metallica, Def Leppard and The Strokes.

Of note: In the wake of the CAA-ICM deal, which led to many ICM departures, APA hired 21 agents and signed 300 new clients in a bid to punch above its weight.

State of play: APA isn't the only agency that's made moves in recent weeks.

In the first of two deals this week, United Talent Agency (UTA) acquired New York-based executive search firm James & Co., which focuses on the media, tech and sports space.

The second was Range Media Partners — a management and production firm formed by many ex-CAA, UTA and WME agents — completing a merger with "La La Land" producer Automatik.

Last week, UTA opened up a new office in London's Soho district — its prior digs were in the Angel area of North London.

Not to be outdone, WME bought Washington, D.C.-based literary agency Ross Yoon earlier this month.

In May, Gersh sold a 45% stake to private equity firm Crestview.

Yes, but: The agency dealmaking comes as Hollywood — already in the midst of a nearly two-month writers strike — faces the prospect of an even broader shutdown if the studios can't reach a deal with the actors guild.