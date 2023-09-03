Updated 29 mins ago - Energy & Environment
What we know about the flooding at Burning Man
Around 70,000 Burning Man festival-goers are stranded in Nevada's Black Rock Desert following heavy rain on Saturday.
Driving the news: Nevada authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said most Burning Man festival operations, originally set to last until Monday, have been "significantly halted or delayed."
- Festival attendees were told Saturday to "[t]ake shelter in a warm, safe place" and to conserve food, fuel and water.
- One person died during the rain, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office said, though details about how the death occurred were not released.
- Pershing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nathan Carmichael told CNN Sunday that many attendees chose to walk out of the festival grounds, and that many RVs are stuck in place.
What caused the flooding
Pershing County officials said moderate to heavy rain that lasted for several hours caused conditions that "made it virtually impossible for motorized vehicles to traverse" the area that the Black Rock Desert sits on, referred to as the "playa."
- The desert saw between two and three months' worth of rain in a 24-hour period on Friday and Saturday, creating a situation that required a "full stop of vehicle movement on the playa," according to festival officials.
- The heavy rainfall was the result of moisture from the Southwest monsoon, and multiple flash flood warnings were issued Saturday for this region and other California and Nevada desert areas.
- Even an inch of rain is rare for this Nevada region, making the ground unable to absorb the water without creating runoff and mudflows.
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday afternoon, but are expected to clear Sunday night. The risk of excessive rain will be lower than what occurred earlier this weekend.
Shelter-in-place orders
Orders for attendees to stay in their camps were issued on Saturday evening, including to avoid driving or biking on the playa.
- Burning Man organizers said they were attempting to provide more cellphone service for festival-goers and opening up internet access in certain locations.
- Burning Man officials said they would be deploying buses to transport attendees to Reno, nearly 120 miles away from the festival site. The statement recommended festival-goers go to Reno if they were seeking a hotel room.
- "We do not currently have an estimated time for the roads to be dry enough for RVs or vehicles to navigate safely," officials said in a statement posted to the festival's website. "Monday late in the day would be possible if weather conditions are in our favor. It could be sooner."
- The gate entrance and road to the festival remains closed and any attendees on their way to Burning Man were advised to "turn around and head home."