What we know about the flooding at Burning Man

Around 70,000 Burning Man festival-goers are stranded in Nevada's Black Rock Desert following heavy rain on Saturday.

Driving the news: Nevada authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said most Burning Man festival operations, originally set to last until Monday, have been "significantly halted or delayed."

Festival attendees were told Saturday to "[t]ake shelter in a warm, safe place" and to conserve food, fuel and water.

One person died during the rain, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office said, though details about how the death occurred were not released.

Pershing County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nathan Carmichael told CNN Sunday that many attendees chose to walk out of the festival grounds, and that many RVs are stuck in place.

What caused the flooding

Pershing County officials said moderate to heavy rain that lasted for several hours caused conditions that "made it virtually impossible for motorized vehicles to traverse" the area that the Black Rock Desert sits on, referred to as the "playa."

The desert saw between two and three months' worth of rain in a 24-hour period on Friday and Saturday, creating a situation that required a "full stop of vehicle movement on the playa," according to festival officials.

The heavy rainfall was the result of moisture from the Southwest monsoon, and multiple flash flood warnings were issued Saturday for this region and other California and Nevada desert areas.

Even an inch of rain is rare for this Nevada region, making the ground unable to absorb the water without creating runoff and mudflows.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday afternoon, but are expected to clear Sunday night. The risk of excessive rain will be lower than what occurred earlier this weekend.

Shelter-in-place orders

Orders for attendees to stay in their camps were issued on Saturday evening, including to avoid driving or biking on the playa.