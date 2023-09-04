Burning Man attendees cleared to leave desert later today

Share on email (opens in new window)

Burning Man attendees strike down their a camp before new rain falls on Sept. 3. Photo: Julie Jammot/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of Burning Man goers were cleared Monday to leave Nevada's Black Rock Desert after extreme flooding left them stranded for days, festival officials said.

Driving the news: Heavy rains in the usually dry Black Rock Desert prompted shelter-in-place orders at the annual camp-out on Saturday evening.

"Exodus is planned to officially begin around noon today," festival officials said in an update on their website, though they encouraged attendees to delay leaving the area until Tuesday if possible.

Authorities in Reno were working to prepare for the mass exodus of festival attendees, Mayor Hillary Schieve said on Twitter.

At least one person died during the rain, but immediate details were limited.

Context: The desert saw two to three months' worth of rain within 24 hours, according to event officials, halting all vehicle movement.

The arid ground was unable to absorb water without creating runoff and mudflows from the rainfall, caused by moisture from the Southwest monsoon.

Catch up fast: Black Rock City, a makeshift town created annually for the event, is located 120 miles from the nearest airport.

Until internet stations were set up in certain locations, attendees were without cellphone service. Festival attendees were told to conserve food, fuel and water.

Burning Man is a "community and global cultural movement," without booked acts or scheduled entertainment, according to its website.

The event resumed in 2022 after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

This year's dates were set to be Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, but some events were pushed to Sept. 5 in response to the flooding.

What's next: The namesake "man burn," in which attendees burn a large wooden structure, was scheduled for Monday night, according to the festival's website.

The burn, considered the pinnacle of the event, was postponed from its usual Saturday night.

