Protesters attend a rally for Black teen Ralph Yarl in front of U.S. District Court on April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Chase Castor/Getty Images

The 84-year-old white homeowner who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl after he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house must stand trial, a Missouri judge ruled Thursday.

The big picture: Andrew Lester's arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 20 following the preliminary hearing on the April 13 shooting in Kansas City, which sparked protests after it left Yarl hospitalized with injuries to his head and arm. Prosecutors allege there's a "racial component to the case."

Lester pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action over the shooting that occurred after Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers. Lester said he was acting in self-defense.

Of note: Paul Yarl, said his son had mostly recovered from his physical injuries, but he still faced psychological struggles over the shooting that sparked protests outside the house where Yarl was shot, per AP.