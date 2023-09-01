Humana sues Biden admin to prevent Medicare payment clawbacks

Humana on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's plan to claw back billions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage insurers.

Why it matters: Studies show that the government has regularly overpaid private Medicare Advantage plans for care that isn't supported by patient records. Medicare projected it would recoup $4.7 billion from insurers in the next decade under the policy it finalized earlier this year.

Driving the news: At issue is the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services audit process called risk adjustment data validation, or RADV, to identify improper payments.

Humana, the second largest Medicare Advantage insurer by enrollment, filed its suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The insurer said the government violated the federal rulemaking process and called it a "capricious reversal of a policy" that had established equivalent auditing standards for Medicare Advantage and traditional fee-for-service Medicare.

What they're saying: "This parity is foundational to the Medicare Advantage program and the high-quality benefits and low premiums that Humana members and seniors choosing Medicare Advantage depend on," spokesman Mark Taylor said in an emailed statement.

Humana also claims CMS failed to give a reasoned justification for the rule or provide meaningful opportunity for public comment, and said its decision to apply the rule retroactively violated the law.

A CMS spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Of note: The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who previously ruled against the Affordable Care Act, per Reuters.

Catch up quick: In 2021, a federal auditor concluded a Humana health plan in Florida improperly collected $200 million in 2015 by overstating how sick its Medicare patients were, NPR reported.