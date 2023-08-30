29 mins ago - World
Canada warns travelers of U.S. LGBTQ+ laws
Canada is advising travelers to the U.S. to be wary of state laws affecting LGBTQ+ people.
Driving the news: "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the advisory states, adding that travelers should check relevant state and local laws.
- The caution, which is for people who identify as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning or intersex, did not specify which states it was referring to.
The big picture: There has been an uptick in legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. over the last several years, with 495 such bills introduced by lawmakers in 46 states this year alone, per the American Civil Liberties Union.
- Lawmakers in several red states have also introduced new laws targeting transgender rights and gender-affirming care for minors.
- In June, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people living in the U.S. – the first time the organization made such a warning in its 40-year history.