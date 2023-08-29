43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
UNC graduate student charged with killing of faculty member
A UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student has been charged in the killing of a faculty member at the school that sent the campus into a three-hour lockdown Monday.
Driving the news: Tailei Qi, a graduate student in the department of applied physical sciences, was charged with first-degree murder and bringing a gun on an educational campus, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
- Qi was booked at the Orange County Detention Center on Tuesday morning.
The latest: The motive for the campus shooting is still unknown.
- The name of the victim has not officially been released yet.
Details: The shooting at Caudill Labs occurred on the first day of the university's second week of classes. It was also the first day for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.
- The initial 911 call reporting shots fired came in at 1:02pm, UNC Police Chief Brian James said, and lockdowns throughout the community soon followed. UNC didn't issue an all-clear until nearly 4:15pm.
- In between, students took to social media to post videos and pictures, police detained and released a person who wound up not being the suspected shooter, and parents and community members refreshed their phones for updates.
- Classes at the university were canceled on Tuesday.
