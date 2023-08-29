China's post-reform era has arrived

The period of economic and political opening that transformed China over the past 50 years is now over, a growing number of experts say. What the next 50 years will look like isn't yet clear.

Why it matters: Instead of reforming China to fit Western-led global institutions, Chinese leaders now aim to reshape the world in Beijing's image, forcing the U.S. and other countries to scramble to reassert influence.

China's slowing economic growth may complicate Beijing's goal in the next few years.

But it's far too early to say for certain that China's economy will enter a period of long-term stagnation — or that Beijing's political hardening will inevitably result in a weakening of the country's comprehensive power.

What's happening: China's reform era was "characterized by political stability, ideological openness, and rapid economic growth," Carl Minzer, an expert on Chinese law and governance at Fordham University, has written.

All three of those pillars have now been dismantled.

The Chinese Communist Party has reasserted substantial control over the economy, Xi has made hardline ideology a key driver of party policies, and the country's leaders have put made it harder for Chinese people to engage freely with the rest of the world, especially the West.

Meanwhile, Xi has consolidated his personal power by abolishing term limits and putting loyalists in top positions.

What they're saying: "I tell the stream of visitors returning to China after the end of zero-COVID that we've entered a new era - the post reform era," Dake Kang, a Beijing-based correspondent for the Associated Press, posted on social media platform X last week.

Even after the extremely strict pandemic-era controls were lifted earlier this year, "Beijing has clung to a strategy of accelerating government intervention in Chinese life," Ian Johnson, a China expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote for Foreign Affairs last week.

China's model of economic growth powered by manufacturing and infrastructure projects has run out of steam, and ideological crackdowns have crushed civil society, targeted foreign businesses and scared off investors.

Those trends have led to comparisons between Xi's current policies and those that led to the eventual collapse of the Soviet bloc.

Yes, but: These challenges don't necessarily mean China has now entered a period of decline.

China's economy, though growing at a less-rapid rate, remains massive and is still deeply intertwined with the global economy.

Western analysts have consistently underestimated the ability of Beijing's economic interventions — such as subsidies, state-directed investments, and other non-market incentives— to boost new industries and power innovation. China's now-successful electric vehicle sector, initially heavily subsidized, is but one example.

What to watch: Xi's restructuring of China's economy toward high-tech industries could eventually pull the economy out of the doldrums.