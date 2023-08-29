Amazon CEO says it's past time for employees to return to office

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, speaks at the New York Times DealBook Summit in November 2022. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees "it's past the time to disagree and commit" to the return-to-office (RTO) mandate, according to a report released Monday from Insider that Axios confirmed.

The big picture: This is the latest internal event from Amazon surrounding the company's RTO policy, which was announced months ago and has sparked widespread employee pushback and protests.

Catch up quick: In February, Jassy had told employees they would be required to return to the office at least three days per week, according to an Amazon statement.

Roughly 30,000 Amazon employees signed a RTO petition in March, but Amazon's top HR executive Beth Galetti fully rejected the effort, Insider reported.

Earlier this month, the CEO told employees the decision to return to the office was a judgement call, per Insider.

Driving the news: An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that Jassy told employees that one of the company's principles is "Have Backbone, Disagree and Commit," and everybody gets a chance to speak up.

"It's past the time to disagree and commit. And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week," Jassy said, per Insider.

He went on to say that "it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

The company told Axios it never had data that remote work was going to work out.

Amazon said it regularly communicated its position that in-person work would evolve over time.

Zoom out: A recent Gallup survey found that only 28% of fully in-person employees strongly agreed they felt connected to their company's "mission and purpose," Axios' Ivana Saric reported.

Go deeper: Companies get aggressive on return-to-office